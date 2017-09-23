Atlanta Hawks sign Jeremy Evans, Jordan Mathews

The Atlanta Hawks have added two new players to their roster.

The team announced Thursday they had signed Jeremy Evans and Jordan Mathews. ,

Evans, a six-year NBA veteran, spent 2010-15 with the Utah Jazz, the 2015-16 season with the Dallas Mavericks and last year with Khimki (Russia). He has appeared in 249 career regular season games (nine starts), averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes (.568 FG%). He will wear jersey No. 22.

Mathews, who played three years at California before transferring to Gonzaga for his senior season, averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.0 minutes (39 games, all starts) in 2016-17, helping lead the Zags to the National Championship game. His 85 three-pointers made last year tied for the seventh-highest single-season total in school history. He will wear jersey No. 6.

