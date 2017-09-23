Braves extend contract with catcher Kurt Suzuki

The Braves have agreed to terms with catcher Kurt Suzuki on a one-year contract for the 2018 season.

Suzuki, 33, is in his first campaign with the Braves this season. He is hitting .271 with a career-high 18 home runs (in just 76 games and 255 at-bats).

Suzuki, a native of Wailuku, Hawaii, has appeared in 1,284 games, including 1,224 at catcher since entering the league in 2007 (fourth most in the Major Leagues in that span). A career .256 hitter, Suzuki owns 1,140 career hits, including 1,097 hits as a catcher. His hit total as a backstop ranks fifth in the majors since 2007, while his 227 doubles as a catcher ranks third.

Suzuki was originally drafted by Oakland in the second round of the 2004 First-Year Player Draft. He played his first six seasons in Oakland before being traded to Washington in August 2012. He was traded back to Oakland from the Nationals in August 2013 before signing with Minnesota as a free agent prior to the 2014 season.

