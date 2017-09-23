American Cut hosts donation drive for Puerto Rico - CBS46 News

American Cut hosts donation drive for Puerto Rico

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

American Cut and The Regent Cocktail Club will host a donation drive to help collect supplies for the people of Puerto Rico.

The drive will be held Saturday, September 23 through Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

One of managers from American Cut will be traveling to Puerto Rico Tuesday, and Delta Airlines is allowing him to bring back unlimited supplies to the country.

Below is a list of items needed for the drive:

  • Bottled water
  • Batteries
  • Canned foods
  • Dry goods
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Tools
  • First Aid kits
  • Trash bags
  • Toiletries
  • Hygiene products
  • Bug spray
  • Flashlights
  • Lanterns

Those wanting to donate can drop off items at American Cut, which is located at 3035 Peachtree Road, NE.

