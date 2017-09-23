American Cut hosts donation drive for Puerto Rico

American Cut and The Regent Cocktail Club will host a donation drive to help collect supplies for the people of Puerto Rico.

The drive will be held Saturday, September 23 through Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

One of managers from American Cut will be traveling to Puerto Rico Tuesday, and Delta Airlines is allowing him to bring back unlimited supplies to the country.

Below is a list of items needed for the drive:

Bottled water

Batteries

Canned foods

Dry goods

Hand sanitizer

Tools

First Aid kits

Trash bags

Toiletries

Hygiene products

Bug spray

Flashlights

Lanterns

Those wanting to donate can drop off items at American Cut, which is located at 3035 Peachtree Road, NE.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.