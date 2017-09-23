Father wanted for murder of 3-month old arrested by FBI

A father accused of the murder of his 3-month-old daughter was arrested by FBI agents, Saturday.

Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested after he stepped off of a Delta Airlines flight that had just arrived from the Dominican Republic.

Hamilton's vehicle had been located earlier this week at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in a parking deck.

A viewer inside the airport sent us several photos during the time of the arrest. The viewer tells CBS46 he witnessed agents and dogs search several bags.

Police say Hamilton was caring for his 3-month-old child September 9 while the baby's mother went to a laundromat to clean clothes. When the baby was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite, hospital staff noticed injuries including fractured ribs and brain bleed.

The baby died September 13 and an autopsy revealed significant head trauma.

Hamilton will be returned to Gwinnett County, Georgia where he will face charges of murder, cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.

