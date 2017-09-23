CAU mourns deaths of biology professor - CBS46 News

CAU mourns deaths of biology professor

Clark Atlanta University staff and students are mourning the loss of biology professor, Dr. Isabella Finkelstein.

Finkelstein spent more than 40 years as a professor at Clark College, and later Clark Atlanta University.

Several students posted condolences and memories of Finkelstein on Clark Atlanta's Facebook page.

