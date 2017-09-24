Weiner faces sentencing in latest chapter of sexting drama

Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.More >
Atlanta police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying four suspects accused of killing a man during a carjacking.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.More >
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.More >
Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested after he stepped off of a Delta Airlines flight that had just arrived from the Dominican Republic.More >
Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested after he stepped off of a Delta Airlines flight that had just arrived from the Dominican Republic.More >
A man in a gray robe and white headscarf brushes the dust, undisturbed for thousands of years, off a human skull, one of many messily discarded by grave robbers.More >
A man in a gray robe and white headscarf brushes the dust, undisturbed for thousands of years, off a human skull, one of many messily discarded by grave robbers.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.More >
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.More >
The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.More >
The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.More >
State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
When the top candidates for Atlanta mayor heard about a forum that a home-grown rap star was planning to help moderate, it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >
Labor Day was a working day for the crowded field running to become Atlanta's next mayor.More >