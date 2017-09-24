Man found dead in southwest Atlanta

Police say a man was found dead in Atlanta early Sunday.

The unidentified man was found around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Ted Turner Drive SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 the man may have died after jumping or falling from the Peters Street Bridge.

