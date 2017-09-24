Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint off campus

Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. as the students were walking on Mecaslin Street toward 14th Street in midtown Atlanta.

The students say two men left a dark-colored sedan and approached them with guns, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, while a third man stayed in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police say the students did what they were told and had several phones, credit cards, ID's and keys stolen.

The suspects fled from the scene toward 14th Street, according to authorities.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.