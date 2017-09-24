Atlanta sees July-like temps to end September

Atlanta has seen some unusually warm temperatures to end the month of September thanks to the lack of cold fronts or much rain.

There were four days from September 19-22 when the high was 89 degrees, which is well-above average, and typical of temperatures we would see in July, which is the warmest month of the year.

From September 15-30 each year, the average high temperature in Atlanta is usually 80 degrees, although so far this year during that time frame, the high has been 88 degrees!

85 and warmer

As it turns out, a high of 85 and warmer after September 15 isn't unusual in Atlanta. In fact, we average five days each year of 85 degrees or warmer from Sept. 15-30.

So far this year, we've seen nine 85 degree days during the same time period, which doesn't even break the top 5. The most number of days at 85 degrees or warmer from Sept. 15-30 is 15 days from 1933. As recently as last year, there were 13 days of 85 degrees or warmer temperatures during the same time period.

89 or warmer

The story is similar for days when Atlanta hits 89 degrees or warmer after September 15. We average two days of 89 degrees or warmer weather in Atlanta each year from Sept. 15-30, while this year we've seen four.

The most number of 89 degree or warmer days from Sept. 15-30 in Atlanta is 11 from 1925, while we saw 10 such days as recently as last year.

It's also worth noting that there's only been 28 total days of temperatures of 89 degrees in Atlanta from October through December since records have been kept, which means it's unusual starting in October.

Without a cold front, or rain, the above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the end of the month.

