Hurricane Maria to impact East Coast this week

As Hurricane Maria continues to move northward, the storm will hug the U.S. East Coast and produce at least some impacts there this week.

Forecast

The latest forecast doesn't have Maria actually making landfall in the U.S., but the storm will be close enough to impact parts of the east coast. Maria will eventually turn northeast away from the U.S. at the end of the week.

Impacts

Parts of the east coast are already seeing dangerous rip currents, which is a problem for those of you who were planning on a trip to the beach. Further inland, it's possible that parts of North Carolina and Virginia could see tropical storm winds of at least 39 mph if Maria tracks close enough to the U.S. It's also possible parts of the east coast could see outer rain bands from Maria.

Atlanta

Maria is not currently forecast to impact metro Atlanta.

This season

Maria was the thirteenth storm to develop this Atlantic hurricane season, which is above the average number of storms typically seen, which is 12. Of the 13 storms, eight have become hurricanes with four major hurricanes and two category 5 hurricanes.

As temperatures continue to cool down, along with more disruptive winds from increasing cold fronts, tropical activity in the Atlantic typically goes down in October, although the season doesn't end until Nov. 30.

