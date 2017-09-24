Arthur Blank responds to President Trump's comments on national anthem

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

President Trump suggested that players that kneel during the anthem should be fired by the owners, saying owners should respond to players by saying, "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

Blank released a statement after Trump's comments, saying, "creating division or demonizing viewpoints that are different than our own accomplishes nothing positive and undermines our collective ability to achieve the ideals of our democracy."

The complete statement from Blank is below:

"We are at our very best when we are working together, building unity and including everyone's voice in a constructive dialog. Creating division or demonizing viewpoints that are different than our own accomplishes nothing positive and undermines our collective ability to achieve the ideals of our democracy. The NFL has historically been a strong catalyst for positive change and I'm proud of the way our players, coaches and staff use that platform to give back to our community and strive to be good citizens making a positive impact on this and future generations."

