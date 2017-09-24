Man critical after being hit by MARTA train

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a MARTA train Sunday.

The incident occurred around noon at the Doraville MARTA Station in the 6000 block of New Peachtree Road.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Fire Department says the man allegedly jumped in front of the train. He was alert and responsive when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say a bus bridge was set up between the Doraville and Chamblee MARTA train stations during the incident.

