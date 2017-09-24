Police: Georgia man is accused of harassing a judge in Phoenix

A Georgia man involved in a child custody dispute has been arrested in Phoenix for allegedly harassing a judge.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it's hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
There's a new incentive for a woman accused of defecating in one Colorado neighborhood to come forward -- a year's supply of toilet paper.
Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested after he stepped off of a Delta Airlines flight that had just arrived from the Dominican Republic.
