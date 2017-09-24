Police: Georgia man is accused of harassing a judge in Phoenix

A Georgia man involved in a child custody dispute has been arrested in Phoenix for allegedly harassing a judge.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office court security division was contacted by a county Superior Court judge who says she was being harassed by 44-year-old Gordon Daniel Rose.

Sheriff's officials say the judge recently took over a family court case involving Rose.

The judge has accused Rose of harassing her through numerous phone calls, emails and online posts.

Authorities say Rose used social media to accuse the judge of corruption and illegal activity and demanded that she resign.

Sheriff's detectives arrested Rose at a friend's home.

He's being held on suspicion of contempt of court and using a computer to alarm or torment another person. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

