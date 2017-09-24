Husband, wife killed in accidental house fire in Douglas County

A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Douglas County, early Sunday morning.

Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 64000 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.

“My fire investigator determined that the blaze started in the attic of the home,” Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “We believe the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction.”

Investigators say they found no signs of a working smoke alarm inside the home.

Authorities say the total number of Georgians who have died as a result of a fire this year is now 77.

