1 killed, at least 6 injured in church shooting, shooter identified

(WSMV/Meredith) - Police have identified the shooter at a Tennessee church who killed one person and wounded six others.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. from morning services.

Samson, according to police, then entered the sanctuary of the building through a back door.

He fired multiple rounds inside the sanctuary and wounded six people.

An usher at the church got into a scuffle with Samson, who suffered a self-inflicted wound in the left chest area.

Police said the usher had a carry permit and went back to his car and retrieved a gun after the shooting.

Six people, including Samson, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two people were taken to Skyline Medical Center.

The gunman is under heavy guard at the medical center. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said two victims were critically injured and four victims were in stable condition. Two of the patients at Vanderbilt suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and torso areas. The other four patients there suffered gunshot wounds to their extremities.

David Spann, 60, is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. William Jenkins, 83, Marlene Jenkins, 84 and Peggy Spann, 65, are in stable condition.

Katherine Dickerson and Caleb Engel are in stable condition at Skyline Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.

Police said there were more than 30 people in the sanctuary at the time of the shooting.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry called the shooting "a terrible tragedy for our city."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., issued a statement via Twitter that stated

"We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims."

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Churches have been an unfortunately common target for shooters in the past. Here's an overview of church shootings since 2006:

July 2006 -- Naveed Haq broke into the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle and shot six people. There was one fatality He was sentenced to life in prison in 2010. August 2007 -- In Neosho, Missouri, Eiken Elam Saimon shot up the First Congregational Church, killing three people. He was sentenced to life in prison. December 2007 -- Matthew J. Murray opened fire in a Youth With A Mission training center in Arvada, Colorado. Then he went to the New Life Church in Colorado Springs and shot up a congregation. There were 4 fatalities in all, not including Murray who committed suicide soon after. July 2008 -- Jim David Adkisson pulled out a shotgun at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church. There were two deaths and seven injuries. He cited the church's "liberal teachings" as his reason for the shooting. Adkisson was sentenced to life in prison in 2009. August 2012 -- Three people were murdered at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin outside Milwaukee when Wade Michael Page opened fire. The shooter committed suicide after reportedly injuring a police officer. April 2014 -- At a Jewish community center outside Kansas City, known white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross killed three people including a 14-year-old boy. Cross said he plans to plead guilty to avoid a long trial. None of the victims were Jewish. June 2015 -- 21-year-old Dylan Roof attacked a historic black church in Charleston South Carolina. he entered a Bible study meeting and killed nine people. A jury sentenced him to death in January 2017, and he's now on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana

This story is currently developing and will be updated with more information as soon as it's available.