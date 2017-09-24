Woodruff Park Pop Up Repair launches in Atlanta

Woodruff Park and Freeside Atlanta will launch the inaugural Woodruff Park Pop Up Repair in downtown Atlanta.

The Pop Up Repair will begin on Sunday, September 24 during Atlanta Streets Alive, which will take place on Peachtree Street from 2:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m.

Community members are invited to stop by Woodruff Park Pop Up Repair to drop off household items in need of repair. Artisans at Freeside Atlanta and Pop Up Repair will fix items, which will be made available for pick up in early October.

Items eligible for repair include chairs, lamps, appliances, jewelry, clothes, accessories, and toys. Pop Up Repair does not focus on shoes, software, hand-held electronic devices, fine jewelry, or clothing alterations.

"Pop Up Repair aims to reduce waste, create local jobs, and make it easy to care for what you have," said Sanda Goldmark, Founder of Pop Up Repair. "We are a social enterprise based in New York, where we have been fixing all kinds of stuff for four years. We are thrilled to partner with Woodruff Park and Freeside Atlanta to bring our service to Atlanta!"

Pop Up Repair At-a-Glance Schedule:

Drop Off in Woodruff Park, located at 91 Peachtree St NW

September 24, 2-4pm (Streets Alive Launch)

September 25, 12-7pm

September 26, 12-7pm

September 27, 12-7pm

September 30, 12-4pm

Pick Up* at 12 Broad St (at Marietta Street)

October 7, 12-4pm

October 8, 12-4pm

October 9, 12-7pm

October 10, 12-7pm

*please note that pick up is not in the park

For more information about Pop Up Repair, visit www.WoodruffPark.com.

