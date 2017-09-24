Woman connects loved ones to those affected by storm in Puerto Rico through Facebook

A metro Atlanta woman is doing her part to help anxious loved ones connect with family affected by the storm.

Patricia Pichardo launched a Facebook page with the goal of spreading crucial information through crowdsourcing.

"People can go in and give info they have as they speak and people can ask for information, friends of friends can find out about different neighborhoods and different people," said Pichardo.

So far more than 140,000 people have joined the Facebook page. Pichardo says she has a team of people working to verify the information posted. She also uses the page to centralize information about the need for donations and where the donations go.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.