World Gorilla Day in Atlanta

It was a first of it's kind type of celebration for some residents of Zoo Atlanta.

Sunday was World Gorilla Day.

People all over the world gathered at zoos to celebrate and draw attention to gorilla protection. At Zoo Atlanta, the park also honored conservationist Dian Fossey.

Twenty-three gorillas have been born at Zoo Atlanta since 1988. The youngest, Mijadala, turned one just last week.

