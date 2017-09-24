Man in critical condition after Decatur shooting - CBS46 News

Man in critical condition after Decatur shooting

By WGCL Digital Team
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Glenwood Road.

CBS46 learned the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

We are working to find out if police have any suspects in the investigation. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest developments.

