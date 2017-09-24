Atlanta police need help identifying woman murdered on West Side

Before detectives can begin solving the murder of a woman found shot to death in the middle of a street, they first need to know who she is.

Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found Thursday on Hortense Place in northwest Atlanta.

The victim is described as a young black female with an approximate age range of 16 to 22-years-old, with short straight hair, a medium built, between 5’0 to 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 120-140 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black nylon Adidas warm up jacket, a blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans, white multi-colored socks and pink flip-flops.

The female victim has multiple linear scars on her left thigh and a scar on her left ankle.

Several people who saw the sketch told CBS46 they've seen the victim walking in the neighborhood near the crime scene in the weeks and months prior.

If you recognize the victim or have any information relating to this case, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

