APD seeks to identify homicide victim

Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >
Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
A Georgia man involved in a child custody dispute has been arrested in Phoenix for allegedly harassing a judge.More >
A Georgia man involved in a child custody dispute has been arrested in Phoenix for allegedly harassing a judge.More >
Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >
Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
Police say a group of Georgia Tech students were robbed at gunpoint off campus early Sunday morning.More >
People all over the world gathered at zoos to celebrate and draw attention to gorilla protection.More >
People all over the world gathered at zoos to celebrate and draw attention to gorilla protection.More >
Woodruff Park and Freeside Atlanta will launch the inaugural Woodruff Park Pop Up Repair in downtown Atlanta this fall.More >
Woodruff Park and Freeside Atlanta will launch the inaugural Woodruff Park Pop Up Repair in downtown Atlanta this fall.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >