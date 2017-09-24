APD seeks to identify homicide victim

The Atlanta Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a recent homicide victim.

Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.

The victim is described as a young black female, with an approximate age range of 16 to 22-years-old, with short straight hair, medium built, 5’0 to 5’5” in height and weighing approximately 120-140 Lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black nylon Adidas warm up jacket, a blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans, white multi colored socks and pink flip-flops.

The female victim has multiple linear scars on her left thigh and a scar on her left ankle.

If you recognize the victim or have any information relating to this case, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

