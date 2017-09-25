Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County woman

Police are searching for a woman last seen driving away from her home in Clayton County on Sunday.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 39 year-old Tien Ly. She was last seen at her home on Amerson Lane in Ellenwood.

Ly is described as an Asian female, standing about 4'11" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Camry with the Georgia license tag of CGA8352.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3648.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.