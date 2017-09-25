Union County teacher arrested again for sex crimes against student

A Union County physical education teacher is behind bars again for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the GBI, 40-year-old Shawnetta D. Reece of Blairsville was arrested and charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority after the discovery of an additional victim in the case. Reece revealed during an investigation that she engaged in sexual conduct with an 18 year-old student in 2015. The student was a high school senior at the time of the incident.

Reece was arrested in August for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student in 2013. She was charged with child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

The Union County Sheriff's Office received a tip claiming that Reece had been involved with the student in 2013 and the GBI was called in to assist. After the investigation, the GBI was able to determine that Reece was involved with the student and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

After the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.