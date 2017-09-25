Woman accused of robbing Henry County bank

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman who allegedly robbed a bank in Henry County on Friday.

The woman is accused of robbing the SunTrust Bank inside the Publix location on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge at around 6:45 p.m.

She's described as a black female with a heavy-set frame. She was wearing a purple dress and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Henry County Police at 770-288-8250.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.