Officer struck by vehicle at Norcross High School

A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.More >
A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.More >
Two people were found dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday.More >
Two people were found dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
Police have a man in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gwinnett County hotel room and wouldn't come out Wednesday night.More >
Police have a man in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Gwinnett County hotel room and wouldn't come out Wednesday night.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
Police say a man barricaded himself inside a hotel room in Gwinnett County. The incident is at a hotel at 5985 Oakbrook Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >
Police have released a sketch of a victim who was found on Hortense Place in Northeast Atlanta.More >