Officer struck by vehicle at Norcross High School

A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.

The incident happened early Monday morning before classes were in session.

The officer was not seriously injured and did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was cited with failure to obey an officer directing traffic and driver's license not on person.

it is unclear if the driver was a student at the school.

