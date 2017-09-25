Local high school football team presents opponent with check for - CBS46 News

Local high school football team presents opponent with check for $3,600

By WGCL Digital Team
POWDER SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Tears flowed on Friday at an area high school football game as players and coaches at McEachern High School presented their opponents with a check for $3,600 to help with damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

McEachern High School in Powder Springs hosted Camden County High School on Friday and before kickoff, Indians coach Kyle Hockman presented the check to Wildcat coach Bob Sphire. Officials also gave them several gift cards and solicited donations from the crowd. It is unclear how much additional money was raised.

A woman attending the game posted to Facebook that she was "already in tears" when she arrived. The Camden County Wildcat football Facebook page called McEachern's gesture "first class".

Camden County in southeast Georgia was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Some of the worst destruction was felt by residents in the county.

By the way, McEachern won the game 38-13.

