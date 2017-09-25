Dozens of soldiers deploy for Middle East

Through tears and hugs, 60 Army Reserve solders said goodbye to the unsung heroes of deployment missions - their friends and families.

"I'm going to miss a lot," said Senior Human Resource Technician Heather Kerns. "My son is supposed to get his license his year so I really won't be there for that. "

It was an emotional day at the 335th Signal Command headquarters in East Point on Sunday. The soldiers will be gone for one year, working in communications in support of the U.S. Army’s Central Command.

"I'm leaving three daughters and a wife behind," said Detachment 2 Chief of Staff Richard Delgado. "And my philosophy is when we stood up a long time ago, in my case, and we raised our right hand and we swore to defend the Constitution, that we are merely keeping our word."

Some of the soldiers are leaving on their first deployment. Others, like Captain Andre Ingram have been here before. Ingram has advise for those taking off for the first time.

"Be resilient. Things happen, you've got to be fluid. Don't expect that it's going to go your way. If it doesn't go your way, adjust, take a breath and move forward."

The detachment boarded buses to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A group of Patriot Guard riders led the way.

The loved ones left behind, although sad, are more proud.

