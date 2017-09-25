Anthony Weiner gets 21 months in prison in sexting case

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A New Jersey family is heartbroken over the death of their beloved dog after a hunter killed the animal when he mistook it for a coyote, police said.More >
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.More >
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.More >
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.More >
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.More >
The Senate has approved a defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion Pentagon budget.More >
State Representative Keisha Waites (D-Atlanta) announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
There's a vacancy in the Georgia House of Representatives.More >
All polls indicate that Mary Norwood has a commanding lead in the race for Atlanta mayor. But at the Georgia Stand Up candidates forum, she made what many believe was a serious strategic mistake when she hesitated in her answer about whether or not police profile minorities.More >
