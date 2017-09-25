43 local non-profit organizations to receive grants from Atlanta Braves Foundation

The Atlanta Braves Foundation has contributed more than half a million dollars to local non-profit organizations in 2017.

The Foundation will award $550,000 to 43 organizations with grants to fund their 2017-2018 initiatives.

“We are so very proud to support local organizations throughout metro Atlanta each year,” said Braves Vice Chairman John Schuerholz. “The Atlanta Braves Foundation continues to assist a wide array of programs and initiatives that will help our community continue to thrive.”

The Braves Foundation, which was originated in 1994, has contributed $7 million in financial and in-kind assistance to community organizations.

Below is a list of the 2017-2018 Atlanta Braves Foundation grant recipients:

Agape Youth and Family Center – Youth development afterschool program

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Students and mental health campaign

Angel Flight Soars, Inc. – Fly a Georgia Youth Program

Anti-Defamation League – No Place for Hate anti-bullying campaign

Arthritis Foundation of Georgia – Camp AcheAway

Association County Commissioners of Georgia Civic Affairs Foundation – Parks and Recreation Internship Program

Atlanta Ronal McDonald House Charities – Adopt-A-Family

Attachment & Trauma Network, Inc – Trauma-informed parenting kits for adoptive families

Camp Southern Ground, Inc. – Summer camp scholarships

Camp Sunshine – Camp Sunshine’s summer camp

Center for Working Families – Family enrichment initiative

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – AED’s for athletic trainers in sports medicine programs

Cobb County Public Schools Educational Foundation – Teach impact grants

Cobb Health Futures Foundation – Healthy Youth-Healthy Futures initiative

Cobb Police Athletic League - Cobb Police Athletic League programs

Communities in Schools Marietta/Cobb County – Dropout prevention

Covenant House Georgia – Empowering homeless youth through recreational therapy

CURE Childhood Cancer – Open Arms meal program

Eagle Ranch – Maintenance for athletic equipment/facilities

Everybody Wins! Atlanta – Power Lunch – literacy program

Foster Care Support Foundation, Inc. – Basic care needs for foster and displaced youth

Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation – WOW! Experiences for families experiencing cancer

Kate’s Club – Grief education for children

L.E.A.D. Inc. – The Legacy League for Atlanta public high school students

LaAmistad, Inc. – After school enrichment initiative

Latin American Association – Latino Youth Leadership Academy

Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc. – Gardens Are for Kids Program

Lutheran Services of Georgia – A+ Parenting program

Milford Girls Softball Association – Batting cage and backstop improvements

MUST Ministries – Feeding programs

National Society to Prevent Blindness – Star Pupils: Healthy Eyes for Healthy Futures program

Our Seeds Tomorrow – Cycling wellness program

Piedmont Park Conservancy – Piedmont Park field trip program for students

Rainbow Village – Afterschool programming for homeless youth

Ser Familia – Services for Latino youth in Cobb County

Special Olympics of Georgia – State Olympic Games

Sweetwater Mission, Inc. – Warm coats for children

The Center for Children & Young Adults – Transitional housing for homeless youth/young adults

The Giving Kitchen – Crisis grants program

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta – College & career initiative for high school students

Villages at Carver Family YMCA – Braves Baseball Academy

YMCA of Rome & Floyd County Georgia – Afterschool enrichment initiative

Youth Empowerment Through Leading, Learning & Serving – Community Leadership & Service Learning

