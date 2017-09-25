43 local non-profit organizations to receive grants from Atlanta - CBS46 News

43 local non-profit organizations to receive grants from Atlanta Braves Foundation

The Atlanta Braves Foundation has contributed more than half a million dollars to local non-profit organizations in 2017.

The Foundation will award $550,000 to 43 organizations with grants to fund their 2017-2018 initiatives.

“We are so very proud to support local organizations throughout metro Atlanta each year,” said Braves Vice Chairman John Schuerholz.  “The Atlanta Braves Foundation continues to assist a wide array of programs and initiatives that will help our community continue to thrive.”

The Braves Foundation, which was originated in 1994, has contributed $7 million in financial and in-kind assistance to community organizations.

Below is a list of the 2017-2018 Atlanta Braves Foundation grant recipients:

  • Agape Youth and Family Center – Youth development afterschool program

  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Students and mental health campaign 

  • Angel Flight Soars, Inc. – Fly a Georgia Youth Program 

  • Anti-Defamation League – No Place for Hate anti-bullying campaign 

  • Arthritis Foundation of Georgia – Camp AcheAway 

  • Association County Commissioners of Georgia Civic Affairs Foundation – Parks and Recreation Internship Program

  • Atlanta Ronal McDonald House Charities – Adopt-A-Family 

  • Attachment & Trauma Network, Inc – Trauma-informed parenting kits for adoptive families 

  • Camp Southern Ground, Inc. – Summer camp scholarships 

  • Camp Sunshine – Camp Sunshine’s summer camp 

  • Center for Working Families – Family enrichment initiative 

  • Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – AED’s for athletic trainers in sports medicine programs 

  • Cobb County Public Schools Educational Foundation – Teach impact grants 

  • Cobb Health Futures Foundation – Healthy Youth-Healthy Futures initiative 

  • Cobb Police Athletic League -  Cobb Police Athletic League programs 

  • Communities in Schools Marietta/Cobb County – Dropout prevention 

  • Covenant House Georgia – Empowering homeless youth through recreational therapy 

  • CURE Childhood Cancer – Open Arms meal program 

  • Eagle Ranch – Maintenance for athletic equipment/facilities 

  • Everybody Wins! Atlanta – Power Lunch – literacy program 

  • Foster Care Support Foundation, Inc. – Basic care needs for foster and displaced youth 

  • Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation – WOW! Experiences for families experiencing cancer 

  • Kate’s Club – Grief education for children  

  • L.E.A.D. Inc. – The Legacy League for Atlanta public high school students 

  • LaAmistad, Inc. – After school enrichment initiative

  • Latin American Association – Latino Youth Leadership Academy 

  • Live Healthy & Thrive Youth Foundation, Inc. – Gardens Are for Kids Program 

  • Lutheran Services of Georgia – A+ Parenting program 

  • Milford Girls Softball Association – Batting cage and backstop improvements 

  • MUST Ministries – Feeding programs 

  • National Society to Prevent Blindness – Star Pupils: Healthy Eyes for Healthy Futures program 

  • Our Seeds Tomorrow – Cycling wellness program 

  • Piedmont Park Conservancy – Piedmont Park field trip program for students 

  • Rainbow Village – Afterschool programming for homeless youth 

  • Ser Familia – Services for Latino youth in Cobb County 

  • Special Olympics of Georgia – State Olympic Games 

  • Sweetwater Mission, Inc. – Warm coats for children 

  • The Center for Children & Young Adults – Transitional housing for homeless youth/young adults 

  • The Giving Kitchen – Crisis grants program 

  • The Urban League of Greater Atlanta – College & career initiative for high school students 

  • Villages at Carver Family YMCA – Braves Baseball Academy 

  • YMCA of Rome & Floyd County Georgia – Afterschool enrichment initiative 

  • Youth Empowerment Through Leading, Learning & Serving – Community Leadership & Service Learning

