Georgia Counties With Highest Child Poverty Rate

Child poverty in the United States is among some of the worst of any developed country in the world and the rates in Georgia are alarming.

Georgia ranks among the worst states in the U.S. in terms of children living in poverty, but which counties in Georgia have the most?

Check out the Top 25 counties in Georgia with the highest child poverty rate.

App users, tap here for the list.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.