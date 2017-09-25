'It's cost me a fortune.' Man devastated after struck by drunk, uninsured driver

Vincent Laurendi was a healthy, active 31-year-old before police say he was struck by an alleged DUI driver.

Jason Hardman, 40, was arrested in March for the crash in Midtown that left Laurendi in a coma for several weeks.

“I was dead,” Laurendi told CBS46 in an exclusive interview. “Literally dead.”

Laurendi said he was saved by a good Samaritan.

“The reason I’m sitting here talking to you is because of her,” he said.

He woke up in a hospital weeks after the crash.

“Next thing I knew, I woke up three weeks later in a hospital,” he said. “He just T-boned me. I went flying. That's how I was told I was hit.”

According to a police report obtained by CBS46, Hardman failed to stop at a red light on March 22 when he was driving down West Peachtree Street. Laurendi was struck as he was crossing the street. Police note in their report that it was determined Hardman was under the influence of alcohol.

An attorney for Laurendi said making matters worse, in this case, is the fact that Hardman did not have insurance at the time of the crash.

“I have spent thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars of my own money,” Laurendi told CBS46. “It’s cost me a fortune.”

An investigation by CBS46 uncovered a prior arrest on similar charges for Hardman only months earlier. According to a second police report, investigators said they found Hardman walking around his car in circles after a crash in August of 2016.

The report stated Hardman was seen “having difficulty balancing and walking, and that he had slurred speech.” It adds that he “changed his story of how the accident occurred multiple times in the short conversation, and he seemed unaware/uncaring that the accident had occurred.”

The same police report shows that Hardman asked an officer “if drugs would show up in his blood.” The officer wrote that he said he’d taken Effexor, Valium, Antabuse, Strattera, Ambien, and Naltrexone before the accident.

“Atlanta is becoming a very walking city, we need to make this city safer,” Laurendi said.

CBS46 went looking into Hardman’s past. Online, he writes that he’s in the theology program at Emory University. Workers at a Midtown Methodist Church confirm he’s a part-time Sunday school teacher.

He’s posted online that he wanted help finding an internship with a Methodist Church. He also wrote that he was putting 2017 “into God’s hands.”

“I mean he's a hypocrite, he just is a hypocrite,” Laurendi shot back, questioning how someone who purports to live a wholesome life could be accused of such dangerous crimes.

Laurendi said he’d be lucky to get any money from Hardman.

“Recovery is so expensive,” he said. “And I’m the one that has to pay.”

But instead of turning to his anger or frustration, he said he’s simply focusing on his long road to recovery.

“I used to say I want my old life back, but now I want the best version of myself.”

CBS46 reached Hardman by phone who referred us to his attorney for comment. A message has not been returned.

