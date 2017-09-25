GDOT awards 11 construction contracts totaling over $60M

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded 11 construction contracts totaling $62,366,828.

The contracts are for statewide transportation projects which were advertised in July and awarded September 1 to the lowest qualified bidder.

The largest single monetary investment is a $42.3 million contract for 9.5 miles of construction and widening on US 23/SR 87 from Log Cabin Road to south of SR 257 in Dodge and Bleckley counties in east central Georgia.



Contracts for resurfacing and maintenance on state roads in northeast and central Georgia total $18.3 million and account for 29% of this month’s overall investment.

In the Northeast Region, a $1.5 million resurfacing project was awarded to Hall County. Approximately three and a half miles on State Route 369 (Browns Bridge Road) will be resurfaced from State Route 53 (McEver Road) to south State Route 60. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc of Marietta, GA. was awarded the contract which has a completion date of Summer 2018.

