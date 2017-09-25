Georgia man reported missing by family

The Atlanta Police Department needs help locating a man that has been missing since September 19.

James Schrader was reported missing by his family, September 22. Last contact that was made with Schrader was at a Whole Food Market in the 600 block of Ponce De Leon September 19, 2017.

Schrader was with his vehicle at the time. His vehicle is a 1998 White Ford Explorer with license plate RFZ7274.

Schrader is known to frequent the Decatur Area.

