Georgia man reported missing by family

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Atlanta Police Department needs help locating a man that has been missing since September 19.

James Schrader was reported missing by his family, September 22.  Last contact that was made with Schrader was at a Whole Food Market in the 600 block of Ponce De Leon September 19, 2017. 

Schrader was with his vehicle at the time. His vehicle is a 1998 White Ford Explorer with license plate RFZ7274.

Schrader is known to frequent the Decatur Area.   

