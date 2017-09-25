Dead body discovered on Baker Grove Rd. identified as missing Acworth woman

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it’s hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.More >
A man is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Decatur, Sunday night.More >
A young girl battling cancer who was named as an honorary officer on the Atlanta Police Department has lost her fight, succumbing to the disease at the age of 7.More >
