Dead body discovered on Baker Grove Rd. identified as missing Acworth woman

A body found on Baker Grove Road on Monday has been identified as Melissa Fisher, 38, of Acworth.

Fisher was reported missing on Sept. 21. Acworth Police detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Fisher's death. There were no obvious signs of foul play, but detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation's Division at 770-974-1232.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved