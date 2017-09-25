Snellville mayor voluntarily accepts suspension pending criminal charges

Snellville Mayor Tom Witts voluntarily accepted a suspension from his position after being charged with more than 60 felonies.

The announcement was made Monday night by a spokesperson for the city, who added that Witts' suspension beings immediately.

Charges against Witts include tax evasion, allowing a business he owned to do work to for the city and spending campaign money for personal use.

Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Bender will act as mayor until Witts' legal issues are resolved, according to the spokesperson, who added that "there will not be a special election at this time."

