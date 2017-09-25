Metro Atlanta responds to protests during national anthem

The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.

The focus wasn't just on Monday night's football game at Dugans Bar in Atlanta, but also on whether or not players would take a knee during the national anthem.

When Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the anthem, Raianna Brown, a member of the Georgia Tech Gold Rush dance team, followed suit last October, kneeling during the anthem. But a picture of Brown didn't go viral until this weekend when she re-posted it.

Brown didn't want to talk about it on camera, but called this her proudest and scariest moment.

Social media is ripe with commentary about the controversy, both in support of and against the protests.

During the Falcons' game against Detroit, two Atlanta Falcons players took a knee, while team owner Arthur Blank was more subtle, locking arms with Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.

But, Georgia congressman John Lewis says his stance is clear, posting pictures of himself with other civil rights leaders kneeling in prayer.

"In America, we have a right, as Dr. King would say over and over again, the right to protest for what is right," says Lewis.

