Breast cancer survivor concerned about Graham-Cassidy health care bill

Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.

On Monday night, protesters let Congress know they don't like the bill. CBS46 was with dozens of people protesting in front of the State Capitol.

Breast cancer survivor Janel Green shows nothing but deep concern about the proposed bill.

"I'm on edge. I've honestly been nauseous all day," says Green. "I have to take medications for six more years to try to make sure the cancer doesn't come back."

She tells CBS46 she has a number of reservations about the bill and is concerned about the Medicaid program, which has been on the books for more than 50 years.

She's concerned about the cost, coverage and the erosion of protection for people with pre-existing conditions, like diabetes, asthma, or in her case, cancer.

"I was told I had stage 3 cancer," says Green.

That's why dozens gathered in the shadow of the Georgia State Capitol to rally against the bill, holding signs with messages like, "Kill The Bill Part Three," and "Work with Dems, Talk to Us!"

A CBS News poll shows 52 percent of Americans disapprove of the Graham-Cassidy bill, while 20 percent approve and 28 percent have no opinion.

In Washington, another protest delayed the start of the only Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican repeal-and-replace effort. Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy defended their 146-page bill before the panel.

"Governors are excited about it," says Senator Cassidy. "They see this as the ability to implement change that is tailored to their state."

"If you don't like the health care you got, you can complain to somebody you vote for," says Senator Graham.

Meantime, Green says she will continue to fight until everyone has access to quality, affordable care. She believes our lives depend on it.

"Thinking about people with less resources is a grave concern to all of us," says Green.

