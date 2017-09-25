Atlanta mayoral candidate on Amazon's potential move

Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
Before detectives can begin solving the murder of a woman found shot to death in the middle of a street, they first need to know who she is.
When the voting takes place, 30 candidates are vying to shape the future of Atlanta Public Schools. Improved test scores for students are proof change is possible.
CBS46 is going in-depth and looking at the bid to attract Amazon. It could take $1 billion in incentives to get the company to build its second headquarters, and Atlanta is among the top contenders for the 50,000 new jobs that come along with the project.
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
The Memorial Drive corridor is one of the busiest areas in DeKalb County. And with so much to choose from in the area, it's hard to believe there are so few options when it comes to the essentials.
A young girl battling cancer who was named as an honorary officer on the Atlanta Police Department has lost her fight, succumbing to the disease at the age of 7.
A body found on Baker Grove Road on Monday has been identified as Melissa Fisher, 38, of Acworth.
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison for sexting with a minor.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was one of many NFL owners who responded to President Donald Trump's comments on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >
It seemed as if Anthony Weiner had hit rock bottom when he quit Congress in 2011 over a sexting scandal. But that was just the beginning. The New York Democrat is scheduled for sentencing Monday for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl in 2016.
The rivalry between Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed and one of the candidates that wants to take his place is heating up. Staffers at the mayor's office posted signs inside City Hall highlighting the fact that mayoral candidate and council president Ceasar Mitchell failed to disclose tens of thousands of dollars in his campaign expenditures.
Residents voted to make South Fulton a city November 2016, and less than a year later the City Council has appointed its first municipal court judge.
