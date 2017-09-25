Candidates vying to shape future of Atlanta Public Schools

When the voting takes place, 30 candidates are vying to shape the future of Atlanta Public Schools.

Improved test scores for students are proof change is possible, but who gets the credit?

A culture that condoned cheating, and a cleanup that convicted teachers and principals is yesterday's news, says incumbents on the school board.

The turnaround strategy voted in by those incumbents is improving test scores at the worst performing schools by replacing teachers, principals and adding charter-like oversight in some schools. The results are higher graduation rates and more money in classrooms, and less in the central office.

It's not without friction, though, as some parents criticize the changes for removing popular teachers and principals from needy schools.

Three board members who backed the turnaround strategy are leaving to seek other offices. Will the strategy continue without them?

One of two incumbents with no opponents say it's critical to say the course.

"We still are in year two of the turnaround plan, just started...fidelity," says Atlanta School Board incumbent Jason Esteves.

Other issues include the charter school model embraced by the current board, literacy, graduation rates, school safety and governance.

