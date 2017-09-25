Roswell mayoral candidate says she was extorted, harassed

Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.

In a police report, there were claims of blackmail and phone spoofing, but the Roswell Police Department is investigating it as harassing phone calls.

Sandra Sidhom, 25, is hoping to be Roswell's next mayor, but in an exclusive interview, she's claiming she's being politically blackmailed.

"He threatened to challenge my residency after he sent me an extortion threat," says Sidhom.

Sidhom showed us the email exchanges from Eric Schumacher, leading up to the one she calls political blackmail. In it, he wrote, "I just wanted to let you know that I submitted an official challenge to your qualification. If you withdraw before the Fulton County DA gets involved, I will keep the details confidential."

In the police report, she also says her phone has been spoofed, which is when a hacker takes over your phone and initiates calls as if the calls are from you.

But she doesn't know who is doing the spoofing.

"The fact that somebody was able to spoof my number, call my number and then call people on my contact list, using my ID, I feel violated," says Sidhom. "I'm outraged. I'm deeply disturbed. That's my privacy, that's my rights."

Sidhom was so upset about it, she decided to go to the police department to file a report. The Roswell Police Department says it's investigating the case as harassment. In the meantime, CBS46 found out Schumacher, who filed the residency challenge, is designated by the city council to serve on the board of ethics.

"It was clearly politically motivated," says Sidhom.

Schumacher said he submitted a challenge to Sidhom's residency and it was turned over to the Fulton County district attorney. He didn't want to go on camera, but says he was just giving her a heads up about the rules. In part, he told us, "She is young and I don't want this to be a serious issue for her. It could be serious. I tried to spell it out for her even before she qualified."

"Corruption exists at every level and it tears down good people," says Sidhom. "And it's hard not to lose your humanity.

But Sidhom says she won't be intimidated, least of all by someone who is supposed to oversee ethics in Roswell.

