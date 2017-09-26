Walmart employee accused of recording under woman's dress

A Walmart employee in Oconee County was arrested after being accused of using his phone to record under a woman's skirt in the store.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Jeremy Perez, of Athens, appeared to be scanning items near where the woman was shopping when she noticed that he was allegedly placing the phone under her dress.

Police say she grabbed the phone and gave it to a deputy. After getting a search warrant for the phone, police say the video in question was found.

Perez surrendered to the Oconee County Jail, according to authorities.

