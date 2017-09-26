Walmart manager arrested for recording video up customer's skirt

Walmart confirmed one of the managers in their store on Epps Bridge Road in Athens was arrested for using a cell phone to record video under a woman's dress as she was shopping in the store.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Department charged 23-year-old Jonathan Perez, of Athens, with the new "upskirt photography" crime, which was just written into Georgia law this year.

The victim said Perez pretended to be scanning items near her in the aisle and started getting uncomfortably close.

She told investigators she wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt, but then she unmistakably noticed his cell phone was pointed at an angle underneath her skirt and recording video.

According to her statement, she confronted Perez and grabbed his phone out of his hand. She said Perez told her he didn't realize his phone was recording video and that it was an accident.

Oconee County deputies arrived at the store and seized the phone. After getting a search warrant, they accessed the videos on his phone and confirmed they existed.

CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to call attention to an unfortunate loophole in Georgia law that made it legal to take pictures and record video up women's skirts.

This is the first known arrest since legislators made necessary changes to the wording of the law in July. The law now explicitly prevents this type of behavior, and makes it a felony.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.