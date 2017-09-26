Police search for unidentified man who performed traffic stop in Cherokee County

Police say they're looking for an unidentified man who pulled over a citizen in Cherokee County.

The victim was pulled over on Ball Ground Road near Hightower Road in Ball Ground, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

The victim says the man was driving a silver Chevy Equinox with an interior-mounted blue light. In addition, the man had a gold badge, although not a Sheriff's star, and had what appeared to be a firearm on his hip, according to the sheriff's office.

Police say the man never identified what agency he represents, and the victim described the incident as "irregular contact," according to authorities.

If you see the man, who is pictured in this story, you're asked to call police at (678) 493-4080.

