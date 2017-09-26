One of two officers injured in helicopter crash paralyzed

One of two Gwinnett County Police officers injured in a helicopter crash on September 1 is paralyzed from the waist down.

Corporal Michael Duncan and officer George McLain were injured after the chopper went down at the Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville. It happened about 200 yards from a hangar at Briscoe Field.

According to Gwinnett County Public Information Officer Michele Pihera, the police helicopter was assisting ground patrol officers in a chase with a wanted suspect when the weather turned unfavorable. The chopper then headed back to the airport hangar when it went down.

McLain was able to get out of the helicopter on his own. The Gwinnett County Fire Department helped to extricate Duncan, who was trapped inside. Both officers were taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

A GoFundMe page has been created on Duncan's behalf.

The FAA continues to investigate to determine the exact cause of the crash.

