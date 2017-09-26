One of two officers injured in helicopter crash paralyzed

One of two Gwinnett County Police officers injured in a helicopter crash on September 1 is paralyzed from the waist down.More >
Snellville Mayor Tom Witts voluntarily accepted a suspension from his position after being charged with more than 60 felonies.More >
A Gwinnett County Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Norcross High School.More >
Two people were found dead inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday.More >
Police searching for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to his 3 month-old baby have found his vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.More >
A body found on Baker Grove Road on Monday has been identified as Melissa Fisher, 38, of Acworth.More >
Boyd Weese, 80, and his wife Evelyn Weese, 79, were inside the home in the 6400 block of Ansley Boulevard in Lithia Springs when the fire started.More >
The controversy surrounding the national anthem is transcending the NFL. In metro Atlanta, many are making their position on taking a knee, or standing up during the anthem, very clear.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
A Walmart employee in Oconee County was arrested after being accused of using his phone to record under a woman's skirt in the store.More >
