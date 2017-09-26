One dead in fatal Clayton County crash - CBS46 News

One dead in fatal Clayton County crash

By WGCL Digital Team
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

One person is dead following a fatal crash in Clayton County early Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Fayetteville Road near Pinewalk Lane in Riverdale.

No word on what caused the crash and the identity of the victim has not been released.

