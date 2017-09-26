Vote on marijuana decriminalization in Atlanta set for Tuesday

A vote is expected Tuesday that could decide whether the city of Atlanta moves forward with the decriminalization of marijuana.

According to online records, the vote is expected to take place at 3 p.m. and if it gets the approval needed from the committee, it will move to a full vote from city council.

City councilman Kwanza Hall introduced the measure back in March and it would call for reducing the penalty for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to a $75 fine and no jail time would be served. That's a dramatic drop from the penalty currently in place which calls for up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

"In Atlanta and in Fulton County, 93 percent of the arrests for small amounts of marijuana are the arrests of African-Americans, that is the most biased rate of arrests in the country," councilman Hall told CBS46 News earlier this month. "It's not easy to convince a majority of 8 to 10 people and ideally a majority to agree to do something."

Hall and his team says it's just one measure in a series of justice reform policies planned but even he admits the proposal has been stalled since May.

Back in April, Mayor Kasim Reed said he's conflicted about the debate, believing marijuana is a gateway drug but also saying it's a tool to disproportionately impact the poor and people of color.

CBS46 asked councilman Hall in early September if a victory on the ordinance would in-turn boost his popularity in the polls. Hall told CBS46 that he was just doing his job.

"There's nothing wrong with doing your job, and this is something we didn't start a few weeks ago, we started last year," said Hall.

