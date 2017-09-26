Ga Tech cheerleader posts picture of her taking knee during anthem

When former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem a year ago, a member of the Georgia Tech Gold Rush dance team followed suit.

Raianna Brown took a picture of her taking a knee during the anthem in a game last October but it didn't go viral until she recently reposted it. Brown didn't want to talk to CBS46 News on camera but called it her proudest and scariest moment.

Social media is ripe with commentary about the controversy of kneeling during the anthem. Some are in favor but others say it shows a lack of respect for the American flag and to those who have served in the Armed Forces.

"I served in the military for a brief time and there's a lot of my brothers and sisters out there that died for that flag. Died for their right to kneel but that doesn't mean that it's right. It's disrespectful to anyone who served and disrespectful to anyone who has any sort of pride, I think," said Brock Tuttle, who spoke with CBS46 News about the controversial issue.

During Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, two Atlanta Falcons players took a knee while team owner Arthur Blank was more subtle, locking arms with star wide receiver Julio Jones and star running back Devonta Freeman.

Georgia congressman John Lewis says his stance is clear. he supports those who wish to kneel during the national anthem. He even posted pictures of himself with other civil rights leaders, kneeling in prayer.

"In America we have a right, as Dr. (Martin Luther) King would say over and over again, the right to protest for what is right," said Lewis.

The national anthem became a league tradition, kicking off the game after World War II. The league's commissioner at the time, Elmer Layden, said the anthem should "be as much a part of every game as the kickoff."

The NFL's official rule book does not specify what players should even do during the national anthem. In fact, neither the anthem or the flag are mentioned in any of the 93 pages of the booklet.

