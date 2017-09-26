Suspect in murder of Smyrna woman arrested in Texas

A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a Smyrna woman on September 19 is in police custody after being arrested in Dallas, Texas.

Brian March Semrinec, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 28 year-old Shuyi Li at her home on Willington Shoals Place. Concerned coworkers alerted police after Li had not shown up for work.

Semrinec was initially charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the case.

He had been on the run for a week. He was arrested without incident.

