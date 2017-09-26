Canton woman safe after ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnaps her

A Cherokee County man has been arrested in Tennessee after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Sunday.

According to the Canton Police Department, Derbi Tito Morales-Reynoso, 24 of Canton, was arrested Sunday night around midnight at a Flying J gas station off I-75 in Chattanooga after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and tried to drive her to Kentucky.

The victim told a friend she had been taken against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who was intoxicated at the time. The friend called police and a supervisor with the department was able to call the victim's cell phone.

The call was disconnected but the victim was able to text her location to the supervisor. Officers then requested a "ping" for the woman's phone and it led them to the gas station.

Deputies with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to quickly apprehend the suspect. He is currently jailed and awaiting extradition back to Georgia to face charges of kidnapping with bodily injury. Additional charges are also pending. He has also been charged with kidnapping, DUI and driving while suspended by the state of Tennessee.

Chief of Police Mark J. Mitchell stated in a press release, "We are very thankful the victim was safely located before she was seriously injured or suffered a worse fate and that the suspect was apprehended. I am very proud of the quick work of our determined Officers, appreciative of the hard work of the Cherokee Emergency Dispatch Operators and extremely grateful for the vigilant assistance by our fellow Law Enforcement professionals from the Tennessee Highway Patrol."

Chief Mitchell added, “It is extremely important to recognize the fact the victim in this case never gave up and had a strong will to survive this volatile situation which played a key role in finding her and arresting the suspect.”

The victim has not been identified and is only described as a 24 year-old Hispanic female.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.