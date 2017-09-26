Seven facing drug charges after robbery in Canton

Seven people are in custody and are facing drug charges following a robbery outside a home in Canton on Thursday.

According to the Canton Police Department, the suspects set up a drug buy outside a home on Jefferson Circle and when the victim arrived, they allegedly robbed him of money and cocaine.

The victim called police and they eventually caught up with the suspects and all six were taken into custody. Detectives at the scene of the set up also found a discarded firearm.

The six suspects are listed below as well as the charges they're facing:

William Harris, 19, of Acworth: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Shamer Jones, 19, of Canton: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Melissa Lemieux,18, of Jasper: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Brittany McGuire, 19, of Jasper: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Deshaun Tiller, 18, of Canton: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Nicole Clary, 18, of Jasper: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

The victim in the case, identified as 20 year-old Shaud Pinzon of Duluth, is also facing charges of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

